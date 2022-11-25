The nonprofit Asians and Pacific Islanders with Disabilities of California (APIDC) celebrated its ninth annual gala on Nov. 12 at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo.

Above: The WizStars hip-hop dancers, sponsored by the Japanese Speaking Parents Association of Children with Challenges.

Below: Emcee Denise Dador, ABC7 Eyewitness News health specialist, and APIDC Youth Leadership Institute alum Kristen Higa auctioning off donations by celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong (Koko Head Café, Honolulu).

Right: APIDC Research Director Peter Wong, Ph.D., introducing the audience to “All of Us” Research Program sponsored by National Institutes of Health, in partnership with the Asian Health Coalition and APIDC.

APIDC Chair and Co-Founder Patricia Kinaga, JANM Trustee Wendy Shiba, and JANM Director Gene Kanamori welcomed the maximum-capacity audience.

In memoriam tributes were delivered for Norman Mineta, APIDC Advisory Council member, and Hope Yasui, APIDC co-founder.

Numerous companies, organizations and individuals contributed to the holiday gala to support young adults with disabilities, including Mike Enomoto, Paul Hirose, Akiko Koh, Bruce Ishimatsu, Gene and Vicki Kanamori, Mike and Debbie Madokoro, Henry, Kyoko and Kei Morimoto, Mike Suzuki and Diane Tanaka, Masahiro Takeda, and Katie Tokushige; Eboshi Ramen, Mishima Foods, Tanaka Farms, Bank of America, Southern California Edison, the California Wellness Foundation and Union Bank.

MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo