Dick Mayewaki, age 93, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at his longtime home in Gardena. He was born on January 8, 1929, in Hanford, Calif., the youngest of 8 children. During World War II, the Mayewaki family was interned at the Jerome internment camp in Arkansas. After the war, the family moved to Chicago, where Dick graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bacteriology at the University of Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. In 1957, he married Evelyn Yamasaki and purchased a home in Gardena.

Dick loved to grow and share his vegetables, play and watch sports, go to the horse races, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and he loved the family dogs. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Ronald and Gerald; sister, Ume Okamoto; brother, Hachiro; sisters-in-law, Irene Ryono (Takashi) and Toshiko Yamasaki; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned.