Toshio Tawatari, a resident of West Covina, Calif., passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, at the age of 94.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Yoshiye Tawatari; son, Arthur Tawatari; daughters, Rachel (Jeff) Ciabattoni and Vicky (Keith) Fujii; also 6 grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

