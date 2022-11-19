A private funeral mass for Edward Moreno, who was 101 years old, and passed away on October 26, 2022, was held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Chapel “Maryknoll” Japanese Catholic Center.

He is predeceased by his wife, Reiko Moreno. Edward is survived by his daughters, Cecilia (Don) Cohn and Allys Moreno; step-daughter, Rita Moreno; grandchildren, Edward and Tomás Moreno; great-grandsons, Hudson and Anderson Moreno; step-granddaughter, Fernanda Moreno; also survived by other relatives.

In lieu of koden, please make a donation to the Reiko and Edward Moreno Scholarship at East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449