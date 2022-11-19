The NUNO and J-Scent Trunk Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. (at First Street) in Little Tokyo.

“We are pleased to announce our first post-pandemic, in-person trunk show featuring one of our popular vendors, NUNO!” said a museum spokesperson. “Chad and Charles will be back at JANM with some rarely offered NUNO clothing as well as the time-honored favorite selection of scarves and shawls (you can see examples of NUNO wares in our catalog).

“And joining us for the first time is J-Scent, the fabulous Japanese fragrance maker, creator of unique and authentic scents such as Yuzu, Hanamachi, and Sumo Wrestler (which smells like camellia oil!). They will be showcasing all 22 original scents at our trunk show!”

JANM members will receive their 10% member discount.

This event is free. Museum admission not included.

For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.