A funeral service for Eleanor Sumiko Uyehara, 80-year-old, Tule Lake, Calif.-born Sansei who passed away on October 23, 2022, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 166th St., Gardena, CA 90247.

She is predeceased by her husband, Yoshio Uyehara; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Uyehara; and is survived by her sons, Tsukasa and Atsushi (Patricia) Uyehara; daughters, Katsuko (Kazuo) Takahashi of Nagano, Japan, Etsuko (Vincent) Hamamoto, and Ritsuko (boyfriend, Greg Grassmann) Uyehara; grandchildren, Shinichi and Suzuka Takahashi, Jack and Josh Hamamoto, and Derek Uyehara; also survived by sisters, brothers, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449