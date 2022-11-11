Hatsuko Shoji Johnson, age 84, born in Yokosuka, Japan, passed away on Tuesday,

October 25, 2022, at her residence of 43 years in Irvine, California. She was the only girl and number eight of nine children born to parents, Tatsunosuke Shoji and Kie Murai, both of Chiba, Japan. At age 27, Hatsuko met and married Clarence Johnson, a sailor in the U.S. Navy. He brought her to America with their newborn son in 1966. They eventually made their way in 1969 to California, where she lived for the rest of her life as a loving mother, happy homemaker, and joyful grandmother. In the mid ’70s she enrolled her children in Garden Grove Japanese Language School, at which she made many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in her death by her husband of 55 years, Clarence; her smart dog, Cubby; her brothers, Kazuo Shoji, Isamu Shoji, Hideo Shoji, Takashi Shoji, Keigo Shoji, Masaru Shoji, Minoru Shoji, and Kunio Shoji, all of whom remained in Japan. She is survived by her son, Shunichi Ronald Johnson (the newborn son); daughter, Cynthia Ann Heinemann; four grandchildren (the lucky ones to have had such a wonderful “bachan”), Lance Heinemann, Marcus Heinemann, Nolan Heinemann, and Lisel Heinemann; her good dog, Jiro, who was by her side until the very end.

