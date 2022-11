A private memorial service for Norio Minami, 81-year-old, Santa Maria, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on November 5, 2022, will be at a later date.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen Tanaka-Minami; daughter, Kristen Minami (fiancé, Christopher Chan); brother, Masaru (Raquel) Minami; sister, Emiko (Gene) Chan; brother-in-law, Glenn (Shirley) Tanaka; nephews, Kenny (Christine) Tanaka and John (Amber) Tadakoro; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449