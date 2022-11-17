To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Imagine Little Tokyo Short Story Contest, the Little Tokyo Historical Society (LTHS) will award a special prize of $1,000 to each top story in three categories: Adult, Youth (18 and under), and Japanese Language.

The winning stories will also be published on the Discover Nikkei and Little Tokyo Historical Society websites and The Rafu Shimpo. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2023. The contest is presented by LTHS in partnership with the Japanese American National Museum’s Discover Nikkei project.

The purpose of the contest is to raise awareness of Little Tokyo through a creative story that takes place in Little Tokyo. The story has to be fictional and set in a current, past or future Little Tokyo in Los Angeles. The short story committee will be specifically looking for stories that capture the spirit and sense of Little Tokyo.

A hybrid ceremony and dramatic readings of the winning stories are also being planned for spring 2023 at JANM.

For more information and guidelines, refer to the LTHS website, https://www.littletokyohs.org/. If you would like to financially contribute to the contest, email imaginelittletokyo@gmail.com.