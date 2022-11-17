Diana Hirotsu Herrst, a resident of Torrance for more than 60 years, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born to Japanese immigrant parents in the Territory of Hawaii in 1924 as one of ten siblings, and lived most of her life on the mainland, primarily in Los Angeles County. Diana was a graduate of the University of Hawaii and received her master’s degree in education from USC. In 1949, she married her husband, Leonard Herrst, in Michigan, and they remained married for over 63 years, until his death in 2013. Diana taught grades K-3 for more than 35 years, mostly in the Lawndale School District.

She was also a successful real estate agent, working part-time while teaching and even after retirement. Along with her husband, Diana was an active and enthusiastic member of the VFW, serving in the Ladies Auxiliary for many years, and was also a long-standing member of Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance. Her other interests included Japanese doll-making, playing the guitar, Japanese and ballroom dancing, snow skiing, and international travel.

Diana was predeceased by her husband, Leonard; and her older son, Randall; and is survived by her younger son, Scott (and his wife, Kathleen Stacey); sisters, Evelyn Niino (George) and Charlotte Matsuda; brother, Alton Hirotsu; and many other nieces, nephews, and relatives. A private family service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii sometime in early 2023.