Irene Kikuko Takai, a resident of Monterey Park, Calif., passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, at the age of 92.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Linda) Takai; daughter, Juli (David) Myers; grandsons, Michael and James Takai.

She was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441