Asian American candidates held an election night party in Monterey Park on Tuesday. Among those in attendance were Rep. Judy Chu, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Alhambra Vice Mayor Jeff Koji Maloney, Monterey Park City Council candidates Vinh Ngo, Jose Sanchez, Thomas Wong, Hans Liang and Vincent Chang, and Kelsey Iino, candidate for the L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees. (Photo by Amy Vuong)

Rafu Staff Report

Results from the Nov. 8 election for Asian American candidates in Southern California legislative and statewide races, as of Nov. 9, include the following.

State Controller: Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the State Board of Equalization, was ahead of Republican Lanhee Chen, a fiscal advisor who worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, 2,887,620 votes (53.6%) to 2,501,192 (46.4%). The current controller, Democrat Betty Yee, is termed out.

State Treasurer: Democratic incumbent Fiona Ma was ahead of Republican Jack Guerrero, a member of the Cudahy City Council, 2,501,192 (46.4%) to 2,309,381 (42.9%). Ma, the first woman of color to serve as treasurer, has been in office since 2018.

Attorney General: Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta was ahead of Republican Nathan Hochman, an attorney in private practice who has worked for the White House, 3,084,915 (57.2%) to 2,308,804 (42.8%). Bonta, the first Filipino American to serve as attorney general, was appointed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Xavier Becerra, who became President Biden’s secretary of health and human services.

State Supreme Court: Associate Justice Goodwin Liu will remain on the bench with 3,002,013 “yes” votes (69.0%) and 1,349,965 “no” votes (31.0%). He was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2011.

6th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento) was ahead of Republican Tamika Hamilton, an Air Force sergeant, 36,176 (55.8%) to 28,667 (44.2%). Bera, who is also a physician, has been in office since 2013.

7th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) was ahead of Republican small business owner Max Semenenko, 44,953 (65.7%) to 23,473 (34.3%). Matsui has been in office since 2005.

16th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) was ahead of fellow Democrat Rishi Kumar, 75,210 (58.4%) to 53,629 (41.6%). Kumar, a member of the Saratoga City Council, was born and raised in India.

17th Congressional District: In a contest between two Indian Americans, incumbent Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara) was far ahead of Republican engineer and businessman Ritesh Tandon, 64,528 (69.6%) to 28,212 (30.4%). Khanna has been in office since 2017, when he replaced fellow Democrat Mike Honda.

28th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) was well ahead of Republican Wes Hallman, former Air Force liaison to the House of Representatives, 74,604 (62.8%) to 44,102 (37.2%). Chu, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, has served in Congress since 2009.

34th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) was ahead of fellow Democrat David Kim, an attorney and former president of the MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council, 33,263 (53.1%) to 29,429 (46.9%).

36th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach) was well ahead of Republican business owner and former radio host Joe E. Collins III, 98,156 (64.8%) to 53,215 (35.2%). Lieu has been in office since 2015.

37th Congressional District: In a race between two Los Angeles Democrats, Sydney Kamlager bested Jan Perry, 41,540 (61.4%) to 26,140 (38.6%). This race was of interest to Little Tokyo stakeholders because Perry represented Little Tokyo during her tenure on the City Council.

38th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Norwalk) was ahead of Republican Ernest Ching, Walnut city councilmember and former mayor, 50,121 (53.3%) to 43,884 (46.7%).

39th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) was far ahead of Republican Aja Smith, an Air Force veteran, 25,125 (60.4%) to 16,474 (39.6%). Takano, who has been in office since 2013, is the first openly gay person of Asian descent to serve in Congress.

40th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Young Kim (R-Diamond Bar) was well ahead of Democrat Dr. Asif Mahmood, 101,017 (59.2%) to 69,743 (40.8%). Kim, who is serving her first term, is one of the first Korean American women in Congress. Mahmood, who immigrated from Pakistan, is a member of the California Medical Board.

45th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Huntington Beach) was ahead of Democrat Jay Chen, 73,272 (55.3%) to 59,313 (44.7%). Steel, who is one of the first Korean American women in Congress, is serving her first term. Chen is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Naval Reserves and a trustee of Mt. San Antonio Community College.

State Senate

Senate District 2: Incumbent Sen. Mike McGuire (D) defeated Republican business owner Gene Yoon, 122,463 (72.0%) to 47,651 (28.0%). The district covers seven counties, including Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino and Humboldt.

Senate District 10: In a race between two Democrats, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei was ahead of Hayward City Councilmember Aisha Wahab, 48,974 (50.7%) to 47,542 (49.3%). Mei is Fremont’s first elected woman and Asian American mayor. Wahab is the first Afghan American woman elected to public office in the U.S. The district is currently represented by Democrat Bob Wieckowski, who has endorsed Wahab.

Senate District 22: Incumbent Sen. Susan Rubio (D-West Covina) was ahead of Republican Vincent Tsai, a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff, 53,176 (55.3%) to 43,045 (44.7%).

Senate District 36: Assemblymember Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) was ahead of Huntington Beach City Councilmember Kim Carr, a Democrat, 128,680 (58.4%) to 91,646 (41.6%). The district, which includes coastal Orange County, Little Saigon and portions of northwest OC, is currently represented by Republican Patricia Bates.

More results to come