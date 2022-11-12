The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) condemns the anti-Asian rhetoric that political candidates used in their campaigns to attack Asian Americans running for office.

Their hateful rhetoric portrays Asian Americans as untrustworthy foreigners and validates racism towards people of color.

“Using anti-Asian rhetoric in political campaigns damages democracy and denigrates the contributions and accomplishments that Asian Americans make to this country,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO. “We condemn this inaccurate and stereotypical narrative that many political candidates used in the midterms as a strategy to sway voters.

“We need elected leaders who will solve this country’s social justice issues and fight for an inclusive democracy. Hate and racism have no place in any elections.”