Kazu Kusano

Kazu Kusano will headline the You Had to Be There Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Tao Comedy Studio, 131 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles.

Featuring Carol Newell, Adron Duell, Claudia Lonow, Jennica Schwartzman, Antonia Lassar. Emcee: Bobbie Oliver.

The event will be livestreamed from the Tao Patio to Zoom. Limited in-person outdoor seating available. $15 per person or $10 per Zoom household.

Tickets: http://Eventbrite.com/e/you-had-to-be-there-115-tickets-405950317327

Kusano, who immigrated to America alone in her thirties to do stand-up comedy, describes herself as “a comedian, actress, and mischievous Japanese woman [who] has a Japanese accent, crazy physicality, a dark sense of humor, and hot flashes.” Info: https://kazukusano.com