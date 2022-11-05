The Hungry Neko Asian Food Festival, celebrating Asian culture through delicious food and great music, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Party Beer Co., 4203 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles.
Festival line-up:
Okayama Bakery
Rakkan Ramen
The Plant Lab Vegan
Buttery Popcorn
Party Beer Co.
Shoshi Watanabe
Kuramoto Shaved Ice
Torisho Long Beach
Asian Boba Girl Candles
Sunny Blue
Mume Farm
Okeya Stationery Co.
The Paper Donut Shop
The event is free and family-friendly. Tickets are not required to attend.