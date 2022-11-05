The Hungry Neko Asian Food Festival, celebrating Asian culture through delicious food and great music, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Party Beer Co., 4203 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles.

Festival line-up:

Okayama Bakery

Rakkan Ramen

The Plant Lab Vegan

Buttery Popcorn

Party Beer Co.

Shoshi Watanabe

Kuramoto Shaved Ice

Torisho Long Beach

Asian Boba Girl Candles

Sunny Blue

Mume Farm

Okeya Stationery Co.

The Paper Donut Shop

The event is free and family-friendly. Tickets are not required to attend.

