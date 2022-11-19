IRVINE — Veterans Memorial Court Alliance, in conjunction with Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post 3670, Gardena Nisei Memorial Post 1961, Tanaka Farms and OCO Club, proudly presents 2022 Korean War Veterans Tribute and Speaker Forum on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine.

Luncheon at 11 a.m., program at 12 p.m. Business casual and dressy aloha attire.

Ambassador for Peace Medal

Admission and luncheon are complimentary with confirmed reservations. RSVP by Saturday, Nov. 26, to VMCAEVENTS@gmail.com or Kristyn Hayashi at (714) 393-3517.

The program will include a panel of four Korean War veterans who will share their experiences during the conflict, as well as presentation of the Ambassador for Peace Medal to Korean War veterans by the consul general of Korea.

The Embassy of the Republic of South Korea is seeking Korean War veterans to honor with the medal, which is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to U.S. service men and women who served in the Korean conflict. To be eligible, the veterans must have served in Korea from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953. Families may apply for a deceased service member and have the medal awarded posthumously.

For questions and to obtain the application form, contact Consul Junghee Mun at (213) 651-3452 or jhmun22@mofa.go.kr.