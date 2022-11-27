Keiko Takehita

PASADENA — Koreisha Senior Care and Advocacy is hosting a special concert and medical seminar on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Central Japanese American Community Church, 2113 E. Villa St., Pasadena.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Street parking available.

Keiko Takeshita, a soprano, will perform. Since moving to the U.S. in 1985, she has been active in the local music scene as both a solo performer and teaching choirs. She currently teaches the Yuukari Chorus, Ensemble Echo and Orange County Friendship Choir. She will be performing “The Holy City” and “Inochi no Uta.”

Dr. Yutaka Niihara

There will also be performances by Ensemble Echo, Dr. Yutaka Niihara and Yasutaka Hagiwara.

Dr. Niihara will be giving a seminar on care of elders. He graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School, specializing in hematology/oncology, and received an MPH from Harvard School of Public Health. Niihara has been a professor at the UCLA School of Medicine since 2005.

The concert and medical seminar is a KSCA fundraiser for rebuilding senior care facilities for Nikkei elders. For more information, visit www.koreishasca.org.