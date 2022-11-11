SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement commemorating Veterans Day.

“On Veterans Day, Americans across the nation join together in gratitude to honor those who have answered the call to serve and defend our country from harm. The best we can do to honor their service is through action, and we must all recommit ourselves to making sure that we meet our responsibilities to our American heroes.

“Whether it is better workforce training, fewer barriers to education, or the highest quality of health care – I will continue to fight hard to honor our veterans’ service with the resources and support they deserve.

“Across our great region, our veterans continue to be an invaluable part of our community. As businesspeople, community leaders, and positive changemakers – they serve as a network of strength, hope, and inspiration for us all.

“I am proud to represent our diverse veteran population, and today, and every day, we thank you for your service.”