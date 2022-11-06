Andrew Jason Wright, 18, who was reported missing last week, has been found, according to his family.

Andrew Wright

The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit and City Councilmember Mike Bonin asked for the public’s help in locating Wright, a Palisades Charter High School student who had been last seen on Oct. 31 in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

Anna Wright, Andrew’s mother, posted the following message Saturday on social media: “I know you all want details but we need to respect Andrew’s privacy at this time. With his permission, this is the update we are willing to give right now.

“According to Andrew, he left home on 10/31 in an unhealthy state of mind and struggled with suicidal thoughts, sleeping on the street in Downtown L.A. for 5 days. He decided to come home today on his own volition and going forward we will be helping him in any way we can so that he may get to a place where he can be happier.

“We are SO grateful for how you have all surrounded us with love and support at this time, it shows the goodness in this world. Andrew saw some of the missing person flyers and knows now that he is cared about by so many people.

“Thank you for everything. You all helped bring Andrew home.”