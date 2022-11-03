Mrs. Motoko Tanaka, born on November 8, 1921, in Placerville, Calif., passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, at the age of 100.

Motoko was preceded in death by her husband, Yukio Tanaka; son, Jack Tanaka; and daughter, Terry Hulse.

Motoko is survived by her loving family: son, Art (Kristine) Tanaka; 2 daughters, Carol (Myles) Shimokawa of Hawaii and Kathe (Don) Mendenhall of Arizona; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Tanaka. She is also survived by 3 grandsons, Greg (Malia) Shimokawa of Hawaii, Doug (Leila) Shimokawa of Hawaii, and Elliott Hulse of Washington, D.C.; 5 great-grandchildren, David, Luke, Noah, Abigail, and Claire Shimokawa; and many other relatives.

A private family funeral service was held at Fukui Chapel. Bishop Emeritus Taisen Miyata of Koyasan Beikoku Betsuin was the officiant. The family asks that in lieu of koden, you consider a donation to Koyasan Beikoku Betsuin in memory of Motoko Tanaka.

