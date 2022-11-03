On Nov. 3 (Japan Standard Time), the Government of Japan announced the recipients of its Fall 2022 Decorations. From the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, the following distinguished person will be awarded.

Kate Leonard

Kate Leonard of Del Mar, honorary consul of Japan in San Diego, will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon for contributed to promoting exchanges and friendship between Japan and the U.S.

The recipient’s meritorious service towards Japan is as follows:

Leonard majored in Japanese studies at San José State University and in 1973 studied in Okayama Prefecture through San Jose’s Sister City Program. Subsequently, she worked as the only American certified public accountant in Japan’s largest audit corporation in Osaka for four years, through which she deepened her friendship with Japan.

After she returned to the U.S., she provided services and advice regarding audits, accounting and international tax to a number of Japanese companies, Japanese nationals and Japan-related organizations.

From 1996 to March 2021, she served as a board member of the Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana, and for three years from 2005, as the chair of the board, conducting various activities to promote understanding of Japan in the San Diego area.

Though local and national leadership positions in professional CPA organizations, and through the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, she advocated for international awareness.

In 2000, she was named “San Diego’s Women Who Mean Business” by San Diego Business Journal.

In recognition of these achievements, she was appointed honorary consul of Japan in San Diego in 2012, and served as president of the San Diego Consular Corps for five years. As an honorary consul, she contributes to consular affairs by assisting Japanese nationals, and promoting people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between Japan and San Diego.

Since 2017 she has served on the board of the Kyoto Prize Symposium Organization. In June 2022, she celebrated her 10th year as an honorary consul, and she continues to be active in that role.

Information about a conferment ceremony will be provided at a later date.