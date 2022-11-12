SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 13, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk to Mina Fedor (pictured), a Bay Area teenager receiving national recognition from President Biden for her leadership and activist work with AAPI Youth Rising.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank joins us to discuss how its meeting the need in the East Bay ahead of the Nourishing Neighbors Food Drive on Nov. 19 at Bay Area Safeway stores.

We meet a Bay Area teen who had a travel wish granted by Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and how it helped her medical recovery.

Plus a performance by Tracy Cruz.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).