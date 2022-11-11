Eagle Rock will have their work cut out for them in the CIF Los Angeles City Section football playoffs on Thursday, when they travel to undefeated top-seed San Pedro.

Richard Tokiyeda III and the Eagles are the No. 8 seed in the bracket.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Franklin, with senior Joshua Nishinaka, have a shorter trip to open the playoffs, as they will travel to No. 4 Garfield.

• • •

Gavin Garcia and Upland face West Ranch in Valencia on Friday. (Courtesy Sheila Lefor)

In the CIF Southern Section Div. 11 football playoffs, senior captain Matthew Takasugi rushed for 53 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown last week, as South Pasadena topped Yucca Valley, 43-35.

The Tigers advance to the quarterfinals this Friday, when they will travel to St. Margaret’s in San Juan Capistrano.

St. Margaret’s features sophomore defensive end Brandon Saiki.

Also in Div. 11, Chino won a thriller against Capistrano Valley Christian, 29-20.

This Friday, the Cowboys, with wide receiver Daniel Nakashima and quarterback Diego Ogata, host Bellflower at 7 p.m.

• • •

In Div. 3, Corona Del Mar is moving on, after defeating Ayala, 30-23.

Jack Yoshida and the Sea Kings play Friday at Chaparral.

Palos Verdes, with sophomore cornerback Joey Koyama, barely held off La Serna, 14-12, to move on to the quarterfinals. PV hosts Yorba Linda this Friday.

• • •

Upland, with Gavin Garcia and Louie Hirota, won a heart-stopping first-round matchup, 23-22, against visiting Tesoro.

The Scots are on the road for their quarterfinal this Friday at West Ranch in Valencia.

• • •

In Div. 4, wide receiver Kato Keohaname and Millikan are into the quarterfinals, after their 49-21 dismantling of Saugus.

The Rams play Friday night against Cypress.

• • •

In Div. 6, Musashi Ray, Ryan Otani and Huntington Beach lost a heartbreaker in overtime last Saturday, 34-28, at Orange.

• • •

In Div. 7, Troy, with sophomore tackle Tomi Inoue, saw their season come to an end with a 40-21 loss to King in Riverside.

• • •

In Div. 8, Redondo Union and junior guard Victor Takeda got past Village Christian, 24 22, to advance.

The Sea Hawks play a quarterfinal match this Friday night at home against Dana Kawamura and Lakewood.

Kai Faucher and Harvard-Westlake were ousted from the playoffs by way of a 33-21 loss at Grand Terrace.

——————-

Did we miss anyone? If you know of any athletes in the playoffs who deserve recognition, send their names and schools to sports@rafu.com.