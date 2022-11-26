June 8, 1941 – November 21, 2022

Reverend Alfred Yoshihisa Tsuyuki, head minister of the Konko Church of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away on November 21, 2022, at the age of 81. His parents were Rev. Taiichi Tsuyuki and Yoshie Tsuyuki. He was the eldest of six children in the Tsuyuki family.

Born and raised in Boyle Heights, many knew Rev. Tsuyuki as being an active member of the community, within Los Angeles and beyond. He served countless individuals and families as a spiritual leader, unwavering in faith and exuding positivity. “I am here to serve humanity” was his calling. He fulfilled this commitment through the ministry with selflessness, sincerity, and gratitude.

Rev. Tsuyuki is survived by his siblings, Makoto Tsuyuki, Christine Megumi Nagashima, and Hitomi Tsuyuki; his two daughters, Alyne and Cheryl (Nate Sovatha) Tsuyuki; and granddaughters, Jubilee and Manami.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441