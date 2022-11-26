Shigako Ogura, 98 years old, born in Tokyo, Japan, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 2, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Monterey Park and most recently resided with her family in Ventura County. A private family service was held on November 22, 2022 at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

She is predeceased by her husband, Masao Ogura; son, Dennis Ogura; siblings, Hiroshi Inada and Tatsuko Oku.

She is survived by her loving family: child, Joanne (Kevin) Sawai; grandchildren, Brittney and Brianna Sawai; sister, Renko Meighan; also survived by nieces, nephew and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441