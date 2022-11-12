Toshiro Mifune (left) and Tatsuya Nakadai (right) in Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low.”

Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic “High and Low” will be screened on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. (note new time) at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

Loosely based on the novel “King’s Ransom” by Ed McBain, the film stars Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai and Kyoko Kagawa. The Japanese title is “Tengoku to Jigoku” (Heaven and Hell). An executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.

“A sizzling, artistic crackerjack and a model of its genre, pegged on a harassed man’s moral decision, laced with firm characterizations and tingling detail and finally attaining an incredibly colorful crescendo of microscopic police sleuthing.” — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

In Japanese with English subtitles. There will be a conversation after the movie.

Japanese movies are shown every third Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.