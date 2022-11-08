Tomi Yamada

The LAPD Missing Persons Unit announced that an 81-year-old woman who was reported missing on Nov. 4 has been found.

Around 1:30 p.m., Tomi Yamada exited her son’s vehicle in front of a hospital in the 4700 block of West Sunset Boulevard, while he parked. She entered the hospital, then exited unescorted, and was last seen on video in the 1700 block of Vermont Avenue shortly thereafter. Yamada has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and her family was very concerned for her safety.

At 8:55 p.m., the LAPD said that Yamada had been located and reunited with her family. No further details were provided.