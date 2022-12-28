SAN RAMON, Contra Costa County — Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department issued the following report on Dec. 26:

Arine Kim and Elliot Ha were filming a video for TickTok when they say a man approached them at random, pelting them with insults. (ABC7)

“On Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, an adult male and an adult female of Asian descent were filming a Tik Tok video inside the In-N-Out Burger located at 2270 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon.

“During their meal, a male suspect approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety. San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson became aware of the widespread video and reached out on social media accounts in an attempt to identify the victims and the suspect.

“Following contact with the victims, a criminal investigation was initiated by San Ramon police detectives. During the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, San Ramon Police Officers located and arrested Jordan Douglas Krah, a 40-year-old resident of Denver, Colo.

“Mr. Krah was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of PC 422.6; Committing a Hate Crime. As of the issuance of this press release, Mr.Krah remains in custody.

“The San Ramon Police Department strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome. We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work, and visit.”

Abigail Halili and her siblings encountered the suspect on Christmas morning in Danville. (ABC7)

According to ABC7’s Dion Lim, the same suspect subjected Abigail Halili and her siblings, who are Filipino Americans, to racist taunts in Danville on Christmas morning.

The victims caught the suspect, who was sitting in his car, on video.

Arine Kim, who was with her friend Eliot Ha when they were accosted by the suspect in San Ramon on Christmas Eve, stressed the importance of speaking out.

“Making it not seem like a big deal, I think a lot of Asian people do that… I want to bring more awareness to this and make people realize how bad it is,” she told Lim.