Memorial services for the late Mr. Ichiro Osako, 96-year-old, Kagoshima-ken, Japan-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on December 6, were held on December 23 at Gardena Buddhist Church, with Rev. Nobuo Miyaji officiating.

He is survived by his son, Yasuhiro Osako; daughter, Akiye Yuasa; grandchildren, Jason Kotaro and Nicole MeiLan Osako, Amber Mika and Leanne Terumi Yuasa; also survived by many other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441