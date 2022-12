Joanne Kumamoto administers the oath of office to her niece, Kelsey Iino, as a member of the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees, as Iino’s parents, Patty and Steve Nagano, look on. Iino, who had been appointed to the board to fill a vacancy, was the top vote-getter in a field of three candidates for her seat in the Nov. 8 election. Kumamoto and the Naganos are long-standing Japanese American community leaders.