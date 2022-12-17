Dear Editor:

I am writing this opinion letter as an individual, not connected with any group or organization. The Rafu Shimpo recently reported on an effort to recall Councilmember Kevin de León; this is understandable, considering the reprehensible and racist comments he made as was revealed in a recording of a secret meeting. Kevin de León has apologized for his conduct and comments.

As a Christian, I believe it is a virtue to be forgiving and to seek redemption. Some people believe de León’s apologies are insincere, but who can say if this is true? Kevin de León has a body of work in his career as a politician that also speaks for his community values — what place does this body of work play in countering an exposed flaw in his character?

Perhaps a public representative with a contrite heart will work out better in the long run. It’s possible.

Bill Watanabe