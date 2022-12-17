Jim Haruyuki Matsuoka, resident of West Covina, Calif., passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022, at the age of 87.

Predeceased by his parents, Toichi and Hatsuyo Matsuoka; and sisters, Lucille Nakamura and Frances Matsuoka; he is survived by his son, James Tsutomu Matsuoka.

Jim’s incarceration during World War II at Manzanar Concentration Camp impacted the course of his life. A life-long activist, in 1980 he was a founding member of the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations, now known as Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress (NCRR), and helped to build the movement for reparations and create a grassroots organization that believed in the power of grassroots organizing and solidarity with other communities.

During his long career as a counselor in the Educational Outreach Program (EOP) at California State University Long Beach, his guidance and support of low-income students of color led to a legacy of educational success for generations. He continued to teach through presentations about camp and the redress movement to LAUSD’s teachers for over 30 years.

Both creative and outspoken, Jim was also a regular presenter at Tuesday Night Café in Little Tokyo, where he shared his poetry and storytelling. His righteous anger could take the form of poetry or editorial. He was an exemplary role model for Sansei, Yonsei and Gosei activists. His courage will continue to inspire us all.

Celebration of Life will be held at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. To RSVP for attendance, enter your name on the subject line at jim.celebration2023@gmail.com.

