December 18, 1925 — November 28, 2022

Kenneth “Kenny” Ogata of Oxnard, Calif., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022. Kenny was born on December 18, 1925, to Yaichi and Toyo (Miyamoto) Ogata in North Platte, Nebraska. He moved with his family to Colorado and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1942.

Shortly after graduating high school, he was drafted in the Army and served in the 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1949 and returned to Kersey, Colorado to farm with his brother Dan.

Kenny married Shizu Osaki in 1952 and had two children, Peggy and Donald. They moved in 1971 to Oxnard, where he worked as a landscaper and gardener until his retirement.

Kenny was an avid golfer, bowler, and never turned down an opportunity to gamble in Las Vegas or at the local Indian casinos. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially baseball, which he played as a youth, and coached the local Little League team. Some of his best memories came when his daughter, Peggy, became a Dodgers fan and he was able to watch the games with her to share his knowledge of the game.

Nothing brought him more joy than when his two grandchildren, Michael and Kimberly, came into his life. Whenever they were together, the outside world seemed to disappear. He always enjoyed taking Kimberly along with him on his gardening route and spent many evenings over the years sharing his Army experiences with Michael. He also enjoyed his great-granddaughter, Makenzie, who found great delight in seeing her “Jichan” whenever they visited.

Kenny is survived by his wife of seventy years, Shiz; two children, daughter, Peggy, and son, Donald Ogata, both of Ventura, California; two grandchildren, Michael Ogata of Beaverton, Oregon and Kimberly Ogata of Santa Clarita, Calif.; one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Yaichi Ogata; mother, Toyo (Miyamoto) Ogata; brother, Dan Ogata; and sisters, Hannah (Sam Sameshima), Sue (Min Kato), Mary (Bill Osaki) and Agnes Hikida. A private family service will be held at a later date.