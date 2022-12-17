Private family graveside service for the late Leslie Timmons Yamashita, 66-year-old, California-born, resident of Lake Balboa, who passed away on December 2, 2022, were held on Friday, December 16, at Inglewood Park Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Alan Yamashita; son, Andrew Akira (Sarom Kim) Yamashita; mother, Elizabeth Jean Hutton; siblings, Sue Hernandez and Bob Hutton; sister-in-law, Cheryl Yamashita; she is also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441