Members of the Ikebana Teachers Association of Southern California will display their Shōgatsu flower arrangements from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 as part of the 2023 New Year’s celebration.

This exhibition will last only four days and is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the George J. Doizaki Gallery, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

The Ikebana Teachers Association of Southern California represents accredited teachers with mastery of their practice from three major Southern California ikebana schools, Ikenobo (池坊), Sogetsu (草月) and Ohara (小原).

To celebrate the new year, the ikebana teachers will use special seasonal materials, such as pine, bamboo, plum, chrysanthemum, camellia, narcissus, orchid, peony or nandina berry. The colors of these ikebana arrangements will be the perfect way to bring in the new year and invite good luck and happiness.

This exhibit is funded in part by the generosity of the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA). For more information on visual and cultural arts at JACCC, visit www.jaccc.org.