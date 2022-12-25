SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 25, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa (pictured):

We talk to the founder and president of Community Seva, a volunteer organization working to make sure the unhoused community has shoes, blankets, and coats during the cold winter.

We revisit with the director of Pixar’s “Turning Red.” Academy Award-winner Domee Shi (pictured) talks full-circle moments and directing her own major film.

Plus a performance by guitarist Wilson Zhang.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).