SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 11, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi (pictured) joins us to talk about her community Holiday Ice Rink in San Ramon, how it helps childhood literacy, and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships coming to San Jose in January 2023.

Bay Area director Jeffrey Lo (pictured) joins us to talk about his take on the theatre classic “Little Shop of Horrors” with an AAPI twist set in San Francisco Chinatown.

Plus a performance by hip-hop artist Versoul.

