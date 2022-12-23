Nikkei Socials’ “Roaring ’20s Night” in 2018.

The Nikkei Socials have started up their dances again after a hiatus of three years.

We will be celebrating the new year of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 7. Because we are unable to use the Nakaoka Center at present, we have moved to Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute (GVJCI), located at 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena. We have also moved the time from Saturday night to the afternoon, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The DJ will be David Shinjo, and there will be an intermission for snacks. Singles, couples, and dancers of all ages are welcome. There will be ballroom dances, mixers, and line dancing.

We will be in the Main Hall, which can be reached by elevator from the rear or stairs down from any entry. Parking in the lot is limited because of its size. Street parking is available.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for guests. Memberships paid in 2019 are still valid for 2023. New memberships may be purchased upon request.

Please call Lynn Isomoto at (310) 327-4961 for snacks count and any questions.

— Submitted by Joyce Okazaki