A funeral service for Roy Sunao Nakawatase, 94-year-old, Stockton, Calif.-born Nisei who passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles 90007.

He is predeceased by his brothers, James, Fred (Betty), and Joe (Kaz) Nakawatase; sisters, Toshi (Jim) Inahara and Sachi (Hideyoshi) Nakawatase. Roy is survived by his beloved wife, Terry Nakawatase; son, Scott Nakawatase of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter, Lisa (Marc) Warshal; granddaughters, Haley Nakawatase and Jessica Warshal; sister, Ruby Kiyohara; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

