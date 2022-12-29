April 9, 1949 – December 19, 2022

Our dear mother Kumiko Yamamori sadly passed away on December 19, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born in Wakayama, Japan and for those who knew her, she had so much passion for music but ended up sacrificing her career to raise five children and other young teenagers. We will truly miss her.

She was predeceased by husband, Sutekazu; and son, Yasuaki Yamamori. She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Miwa and Mitsu Ueda, Miho (Nick) Yamamori-Leos, Mika Yamamori; daughter-in-law, Laurie Yamamori; sister, Nancy (Bryan) Fujii; grandchildren, Kazuyo and Tatsuaki Yamamori, and Kenji Leos; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Reverend Amatsu Issinsai Ikegami Konko Daijin will be officiating.

