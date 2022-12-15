Volunteering at the Shinto Shrine is an opportunity to gain first-hand experiences in Japanese traditions.

Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America is looking for volunteers to help with their events on Sunday, Jan. 1, in Little Tokyo festivities to be held in Weller Court, 123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St., Los Angeles.

Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shifts are a minimum of four hours. All-day volunteers are very welcome. Lunch will be provided for volunteers who work all day.

If you want to be a miko or a priest’s assistant, you must come and participate in volunteer opportunities.

In addition to learning Japanese tradition and culture, this is an opportunity for students to get community work credit. The shrine is an accredited nonprofit organization.

Apply or inquire here: https://shintoinari.org/2023-new-year-volunteer/