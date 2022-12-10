Aki Iwata-Uyeki was born as the youngest daughter on March 1, 1972, in Kure City, Hiroshima to Tetsunori and Setsuko (Nagano) Iwata.

She graduated from Torrance High School and attended the University of California Irvine, graduating in 1994 with a BA in Social Science. Aki passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thanksgiving Day 2022 at the age of 50.

She is survived by her parents and two beautiful children, Nicholas and Noah; as well as her husband, Dr. Mike Uyeki. She remains all around us, but her soul resides in Hawaii.

Funeral service was held at Zenshuji Soto Mission, officiated by Rev. Shumyo Kojima, December 10, 2022.