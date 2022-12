Takashi Nomiyama, Los Angeles-born, resident of Culver City, Calif., passed away on October 1, 2022, at the age of 96.

Tak is survived by his estranged wife, Martha; his daughters, Janice (Richard) Wong, and Grace (Marc) Nomiyama Marchicelli; grandchildren, Lauren and Kevin Wong; loyal dog, Cooper; nephews, nieces and other relatives.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441