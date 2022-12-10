Frank T. Oda, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born in Brawley, California to parents Saburoemon and Kikuyo Oda. In 1941, he and his family had to leave their farm and were bused to the Poston, Ariz. War Relocation Camp. In 1949, Frank graduated from UCLA and had a 38-year career at the Dept. of Water & Power.

Predeceased by wife Barbara S. (Ishii) and son Kenneth.

He is survived by sons, Robert (Cathy); grandson, Derrick; and son, Steven (Sharyl); granddaughter, Melanie; and many nieces, nephews, and close relatives.

A private funeral service was held at the Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441