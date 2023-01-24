Aiko Niji, 102 years old, Terminal Island-born, long-time resident of North Hollywood, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank.

She was predeceased by her husband, Yoshiji Niji; sisters, Koko Shimozawa and Yoshiko Shimozawa; and brother, Kiyoshi Sakaguchi.

She is survived by her son, Kenichi Niji; sisters-in-law, Keiko Sakaguchi and Tomiko Niji; and several nieces and nephews and their families, in the U.S. and in Japan.

Private funeral services will be held at Fukui Mortuary, officiated by Rev. Kodo Tanaka of Jodoshu North America Buddhist Mission.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441