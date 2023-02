Rui Hachimura (28) and Anthony Davis battle Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams (12) for a rebound during the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss to the Celtics in Boston on Saturday. In his second game since bing traded to the Lakers, Hachimura scored six points with four rebounds and an assist. On Monday, the Lakers took on Yuta Watanabe and the Nets in Brooklyn. Hachimura scored 16 points in the game while Watanabe had 12 for the Nets, who won the matchup, 121-104. (Associated Press)