Dara Tokeshi in action. (Courtesy Occidental Athletics)

The Occidental women’s basketball team challenged Chapman University for the second time this season, with the Panthers taking a victory back to Orange with them, 88-79.

The Tigers took an early lead going into the second half, but the Panthers knew the game was not over. Chapman was on fire to close the game that the Tigers could not hold up against.

First-year shooters Ainsley Shelsta and Dara Tokeshi used their skills to contribute to the Tigers’ early lead.

Shelsta led the Tigers with 21 points with Tokeshi not far behind with 19. Additionally, the Tigers had the highest free throw percentages this season, only missing one out of 18 shots from the line.

Tokeshi also grabbed three rebounds with an assist for Oxy, while teammate Paige Yasukochi scored nine points.

Julia Strand led the Panthers with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Katie Kubo had 17 and Sammie Inana added four with six rebounds and three assists.

The Tigers are headed to Thousand Oaks on Wednesday to challenge the Cal Lu Regals. Chapman will play the same night at Pomona-Pitzer.