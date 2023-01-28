TORRANCE — The Torrance Art Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. for the opening of “Bridging the Pacific: L.A. Art of the Japanese Diaspora” in the Main Gallery and “Free Fall: Rochelle Botello” in Gallery Two.

Ibuki Kuramochi’s video art and AR mask “Human Performer” will be featured in “Bridging the Pacific.”

Both exhibitions will be on view through March 4.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the sister-city program between Torrance and the Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. To celebrate this milestone, TAM is presenting an exhibition of the myriad artistic talents of the Japanese American community based Southern California. These diaspora artists reflect the complexity and diversity of art practices from those who share a dual legacy, inclusive of the cultures of both countries, to form unique composite expressions of culture.

Artists: Tetsuji Aono, Yumiko Glover, Kio Griffith, Clement Hanami, Bryan Ida, Ichiro Irie, Takeshi Kanemura, Wakana Kimura, Ibuki Kuramochi, Kaoru Mansour, Yoshie Sakai, Macha Suzuki, Misato Suzuki, Tomoaki Shibata, Devon Tsuno, Miki Yokoyama, Bruce Yonemoto.

“Free Fall” is a sculptural exploration into the complex and contradictory nature of everyday life. Botello’s works describe an idiosyncratic world that draws upon the absurd to visualize sensations of wonder and play, aiming to engage with ideas of existence. She aims to exploit extremes and contradictions that explore themes such as stability/ instability, fragility/strength, chaos and control.

TAM is located at 3320 Civic Center Dr. Hours of operation during exhibition dates: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is always free to the public. For more information, call (310) 618-6388 or visit www.torranceartmuseum.com.

Parking is free anywhere on the Civic Center campus. TAM is at the corner of Civic Center Drive and Cultural Arts Way. It is adjacent to the Fine Arts Wing of the Torrance Cultural Arts Center (TCAC) and across the street from the Torrance Police Department.