SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 29, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Bay Area rapper Son of Paper (pictured) joins us to discuss his new album “From a Rooftop in Chinatown.” Available on streaming platforms now.

Author Lance Lew (pictured) joins us to talk about how to prepare for the ongoing Lunar New Year celebrations as we continue to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Bay Area actress and dancer Sarah Lo (pictured) joins us to talk about her role in the unique play “In Every Generation,” playing now at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Plus a performance by Son of Paper.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).