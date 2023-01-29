CHAPMAN ATHLETICS

ORANGE — The women of Chapman University fought hard coming back down nine in the third quarter, but eventually fell to the visiting Redlands Bulldogs 62-56 on Wednesday.

Katie Kubo (Courtesy Chapman Athletics)

The Panthers trailed 36-27 with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter after a 13-2 run that started at the end of the second quarter and carried into the beginning of the third. Chapman called a time out, regrouped, and went on a run of its own, cutting the deficit to four.

As the quarter wound down, Redlands lead held steady, but a quick minute-long burst to close the quarter ended the third down just one, 42-41.

Orel Shilon kicked it off with a layup — she hustled all over the court the whole night, grabbing five boards, two steals and picking up six points. Katie Kubo closed out the run with two free throws, four of her ten points came from the line, and she was perfect from the charity stripe.

The fourth quarter, however, was the Julia Strand show. The Panthers’ center found the bottom of the net on a number of occasions, leading Chapman in the quarter with seven points; she finished with 22.

The Panthers never led in the fourth, but they battled hard to tie the game at 54 with 1:30 remaining. Redlands pulled away at that point, however, with free throws and a couple unlucky breaks for Chapman.

Sammie Inana had two points with nine rebounds for Chapman.

Redlands takes the season series 2-0.

The Panthers were back in action on Saturday when they were scheduled to take on the Occidental Tigers at 2 p.m. in Eagle Rock.